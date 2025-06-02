TRADEMARK Event Productions Celebrates Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion At WBENC 2025 National Conference
“WBENC is more than an event-it's a movement that mirrors our own mission,” said Elle Chan, CEO and co-founder of TRADEMARK.“We believe that the most successful businesses and the most original ideas are built on a foundation of diverse perspectives. It's how we work, and it's who we are.”
Founded in 1998, TRADEMARK has spent over two decades producing boundary-breaking experiences for global brands across technology, gaming, entertainment, and consumer industries. From its earliest days, the agency has championed inclusion, not just in its certifications but in its culture, team composition, creative partnerships, and production strategy.
TRADEMARK's ongoing support of WBENC is rooted in its belief that equal access to opportunity fuels innovation. With a leadership team that has been together for over 25 years, TRADEMARK has grown by attracting people from all industries, encouraging creativity, excellence, and collaboration across disciplines and backgrounds.
“We don't just advocate for diversity-we build with it,” added Chan.“The WBENC conference is a place where new ideas, partnerships, and possibilities flourish. We're honored to be part of it.”
About TRADEMARK Event Productions
TRADEMARK is an award-winning experiential marketing agency based in San Francisco and New York City. Known for creating immersive, multi-sensory brand experiences, TRADEMARK partners with global leaders in technology, gaming, entertainment, and social impact. The company is a certified woman-owned and minority-owned business and has been recognized by Event Marketer, Eventex, and BizBash as one of the Top 100 agencies in the world.
