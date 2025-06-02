Bankislami Named Best Islamic Bank In Pakistan At Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025

KARACHI, PAKISTAN, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BankIslami has been named the Best Islamic Bank in Pakistan at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025, a leading global benchmark for excellence in financial services. The award highlights BankIslami's commitment to its mission of Saving Humanity from Riba (interest) and its leadership in Pakistan's fast-growing Islamic finance sector.The Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards, now in their 16th year, recognize institutions that excel in innovation, integrity, and impact within Islamic banking worldwide. BankIslami's recognition came for its customer-first approach, innovative financial solutions, and focus on ethical, Shariah-compliant banking practices amid a global surge in demand for interest-free financial services.“This recognition goes beyond financial performance-it reflects the trust our customers place in us and our dedication to delivering Shariah-compliant services that meet the needs of Pakistanis,” said Rizwan Ata, President and Chief Executive Officer of BankIslami.“We're honored by this global acknowledgment and see it as a call to do more for Pakistan”, he added.Since its inception, the bank has played a pioneering role in developing Pakistan's Islamic finance landscape, from deploying biometric ATMs to being among the first to launch Islamic digital banking solutions. With a network of over 500 branches in 210+ cities, BankIslami has expanded its reach through targeted Shariah-compliant financial products tailored to both individual and business needs, including Hajj savings plans and SME financing.“At BankIslami, we believe innovation guided by purpose creates lasting impact. This recognition belongs to our customers, who are at the heart of everything we do and have stood by us every step of the way. We are deeply grateful for their continued support and the shared journey that has brought us to this milestone,” said Imran Shaikh, Dy Chief Executive Officer of BankIslami.BankIslami remains committed to advancing its mission by rolling out new Shariah-compliant financial tools, expanding its reach to more Pakistani households through technology-driven solutions, partnerships with community-based organizations, and promoting financial literacy for inclusive, ethical banking.

