ASM Share Buyback Update May 26 30, 2025
|Date
|Repurchased shares
|Average price
|Repurchased value
|May 26, 2025
|3,733
|€ 479.40
|€ 1,789,611
|May 27, 2025
|307
|€ 484.96
|€ 148,884
|May 28, 2025
|530
|€ 484.85
|€ 256,969
|May 29, 2025
|1,709
|€ 500.26
|€ 854,950
|May 30, 2025
|2,300
|€ 484.55
|€ 1,114,464
|Total
|8,579
|€ 485.47
|€ 4,164,878
These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on April 30, 2025. Of the total program, 21.0% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: .
About ASM International
ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
