ASM Share Buyback Update May 26 30, 2025


2025-06-02 11:46:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Almere, The Netherlands
June 2, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value
May 26, 2025 3,733 € 479.40 € 1,789,611
May 27, 2025 307 € 484.96 € 148,884
May 28, 2025 530 € 484.85 € 256,969
May 29, 2025 1,709 € 500.26 € 854,950
May 30, 2025 2,300 € 484.55 € 1,114,464
Total 8,579 € 485.47 € 4,164,878

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on April 30, 2025. Of the total program, 21.0% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: .

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact
Investor and media relations
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: ...

Investor relations
Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8502
E: ...

