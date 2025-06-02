ASM Share Buyback Update May 26 30, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Almere, The Netherlands

June 2, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value May 26, 2025 3,733 € 479.40 € 1,789,611 May 27, 2025 307 € 484.96 € 148,884 May 28, 2025 530 € 484.85 € 256,969 May 29, 2025 1,709 € 500.26 € 854,950 May 30, 2025 2,300 € 484.55 € 1,114,464 Total 8,579 € 485.47 € 4,164,878

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on April 30, 2025. Of the total program, 21.0% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: .

