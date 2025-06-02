Thermomix® To Open New Experience In Uptown Dallas

Thermomix is the manufacturer of the leading all-in-one Wi-Fi-connected cooking appliance, the TM6®.

The Thermomix TM6 is the world's smallest and smartest kitchen.

Mix It Up, Texas on June 7 to offer first look at future of home cooking and community space

- Paul Verkerk, CFO of Thermomix USADALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vorwerk, LLC (“Thermomix USA”), manufacturer of the leading all-in-one Wi-Fi-connected cooking appliance, the TM6, announced plans last year to move its U.S. headquarters from Thousand Oaks, California, to Dallas. The company secured headquarters space in Uptown at the One McKinney tower at 3232 McKinney Ave. Now, Thermomix USA is further expanding its footprint in the North Texas market with the opening of the Thermomix Experience Center , located on the ground floor of the same building.The 5,216-square-foot Experience Center is beautifully designed and appointed, with inspiration drawn both from the brand's European roots and visuals that celebrate and embrace its new Texas home. In addition to a full retail showroom, the Thermomix Experience Center also includes a fully functional media kitchen designed not only for internal use but for the use of influencers and content creators in the region. The space also includes a customizable classroom space that marries culinary exploration with community.Ongoing programming at the Experience Center will be designed to address the biggest challenges facing busy families trying to get healthy meals to the table, including time limitations, challenges around clean up and the difficulty of preparation. Each of these concerns is addressed by the Thermomix TM6, the world's smallest and smartest kitchen.The TM6 is the most robust kitchen appliance in the world, handling 28 distinct kitchen tasks with ease, including chopping, blending, steaming, kneading, sautéing, grinding and whisking and will also sous-vide, slow-cook and more. Paired with the powerful Cookidooportal, the system effortlessly guides home cooks through thousands of meal options with step-by-step instructions designed to save time and guarantee success.“The Thermomix Experience Center is designed to help people experience the future of home cooking,” said the CFO of Thermomix USA.“Through hands-on demos, cooking classes, and events, we're excited to show how Thermomix, paired with Cookidoo, makes it easy for anyone to cook well and eat well at home”.Thermomix plans to officially unveil its Experience Center to North Texas on Saturday, June 7. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the team will host Mix It Up, Texas, a full day of fun, free family-friendly activities Guests visiting the center will enjoy cooking demonstrations and sampling from top chefs, including Chef Uno Immanivong, along with celebrity chef and founder of Eat the Culture, Meiko Temple and hospitality leader Ashley Henderson, who also founded She Shefs, Inc.Kids of all ages are invited to participate in cookie decorating throughout the day. Participants can learn new recipes and win fun prizes competing in a speed challenge centered around Thermomix's Cookidoo portal, which features nearly 100,000 recipes and will create shortcuts, shopping lists and more to save time for busy families.Following the Grand Opening celebration, the Thermomix Experience Center is expected to welcome the public throughout the week. Thermomix USA plans to host a series of public events including cooking classes, food education experiences and more.The creation of the Dallas Experience Center and its affiliated programming is an important part of the Thermomix growth strategy. With more than 11 million cooks worldwide use the products, the U.S. market represents a high potential market for further expansion. For more information on Thermomix and their products, visit Thermomix.About ThermomixSince its inception in 1971, Thermomix has been revolutionizing kitchens across the world. Evolving from seven functions to a total of 28 unique capabilities with its latest model, Thermomix continues to set the standard for smart kitchens globally. Widely used in more than 11 million kitchens worldwide, Thermomix has been transforming kitchens for the past five decades. From amateurs to executive chefs, Thermomix makes achieving culinary feats effortless, with renowned chefs Ludo Lefebvre, Matthew Kenney, Bill Yosses, Antonio Bachour, and more praising its functionality. In a modern society where time is precious, Thermomixis poised to digitally revolutionize the art of cooking by streamlining the process in its entirety. For more information visit: .About VorwerkThe Vorwerk Group is the number one direct sales company in Europe and the world-leading direct seller of high-quality household appliances. Founded in Wuppertal, Germany, in 1883, today Vorwerk is an international family enterprise. Its core business is the production and sale of superior household products (Thermomix kitchen appliance, Kobold cleaning systems). Vorwerk always seeks direct contact with its customers and achieves this primarily through its consultants, who are at the center of the company's sales activities and serve as a central point of contact for the customer. The Vorwerk family also includes the akf group. Vorwerk generates consolidated sales of EUR 3.2 billion and operates in more than 60 countries.

Kelly Hunter

Sunwest Communications

+ 19724894361

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.