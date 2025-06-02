Turkmenistan, Mongolia Ink Comprehensive Package Of Bilateral Agreements

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Following high-level talks between Presidents of Turkmenistan and Mongolia, Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, an official ceremony of signing several bilateral agreements took place, Trend reports.

The following agreements were officially signed:



Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Mongolia on Air Transport;

Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Mongolia on International Road Transport;

Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry between the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia;

Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Food Security and Agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia;

Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation between the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth of Mongolia;

Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism between the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth of Mongolia; Memorandum of Understanding between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Mongolia.

As a result of the summit-level negotiations, a Joint Statement on Interstate Relations and Cooperation between Turkmenistan and Mongolia was adopted.

This substantial package of agreements significantly strengthens the legal and institutional framework of bilateral relations and serves as compelling evidence of the firm commitment by both nations to deepen cooperation across a wide range of sectors. It also reflects the shared aspiration to reinforce the enduring bonds of friendship and good-neighborliness that have historically united the peoples of Turkmenistan and Mongolia