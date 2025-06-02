Turkmenistan, Mongolia Ink Comprehensive Package Of Bilateral Agreements
The following agreements were officially signed:
-
Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the
Government of Mongolia on Air Transport;
Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the
Government of Mongolia on International Road Transport;
Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Veterinary Medicine
and Animal Husbandry between the Ministry of Agriculture of
Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light
Industry of Mongolia;
Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Food Security and
Agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and
the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of
Mongolia;
Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation between the
Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Culture,
Sports, Tourism and Youth of Mongolia;
Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism between the Ministry of
Culture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Culture, Sports,
Tourism and Youth of Mongolia;
Memorandum of Understanding between the Chamber of Commerce and
Industry of Turkmenistan and the National Chamber of Commerce and
Industry of Mongolia.
As a result of the summit-level negotiations, a Joint Statement on Interstate Relations and Cooperation between Turkmenistan and Mongolia was adopted.
This substantial package of agreements significantly strengthens the legal and institutional framework of bilateral relations and serves as compelling evidence of the firm commitment by both nations to deepen cooperation across a wide range of sectors. It also reflects the shared aspiration to reinforce the enduring bonds of friendship and good-neighborliness that have historically united the peoples of Turkmenistan and Mongolia
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment