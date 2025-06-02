AZTEC GROUP APPOINTS FORMER VANGUARD EXECUTIVE SEAN HAGERTY AS CHAIR

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Sean Hagerty as our new Chair," said Kathryn Purves, CEO of Aztec Group. "Sean's leadership, strategic market insight, and commitment to excellence, combined with his deep appreciation of the importance of culture, makes him an outstanding choice for this role as we embark on our next phase of growth. We are confident that under Sean's guidance, Aztec Group will continue to grow our presence in the U.S, remain market leading in Europe and expand into new markets."

Commenting on his new appointment, Sean Hagerty, Chair of Aztec Group, said, "I am honored to take on the role of Chair at Aztec Group. With such a unique and compelling growth story to date, I believe the opportunities ahead for Aztec are bright and I look forward to working with the talented team at Aztec to drive the company's ambitions, opportunities and goals forward."

Aztec's growth in the U.S. is underpinned by its decades of experience in back-office operations, with deep expertise in fund accounting, investor services and operational compliance. As outsourcing continues to become more prevalent among U.S. managers - particularly those seeking to scale efficiently - Aztec's established track record and dedicated local teams offer a proven, institutional-grade solution.

As it enters its next chapter, Aztec Group remains focused on delivering best-in-class service, deepening its U.S. presence, and strengthening its position as a premium global partner to private markets clients.

Established in 2001, Aztec Group is an award-winning independent provider of fund and corporate services, employing more than 2,100 people across The Channel Islands, Luxembourg, Ireland, the U.S., and the UK. The Group specialises in alternative investments, administering more than €600 billion in assets, 450 funds and 4,500 entities for a range of clients, spanning the major asset classes including private equity, venture capital, private debt, real estate and infrastructure. Please visit for more information, and follow us on LinkedIn .

