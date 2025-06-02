403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran's Uranium Spike Triggers Urgent IAEA Talks in Cairo
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to hold talks in Cairo on Monday with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to Egyptian media outlets.
The meeting, which will also be attended by Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, was reported by a state-run newspaper.
This high-stakes discussion follows a recent IAEA report revealing that Iran has significantly boosted its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% purity—an increase of nearly 50%—bringing the total to 408.6 kilograms. The UN nuclear watchdog has warned that, if further enriched, this amount could be enough to produce up to nine nuclear weapons.
The IAEA's findings surface amid ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington aimed at reviving or reshaping an agreement over Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Araghchi, who also leads Iran's nuclear negotiation team, landed in Cairo on Sunday as part of a broader diplomatic tour that includes a stop in Lebanon.
The meeting, which will also be attended by Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, was reported by a state-run newspaper.
This high-stakes discussion follows a recent IAEA report revealing that Iran has significantly boosted its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% purity—an increase of nearly 50%—bringing the total to 408.6 kilograms. The UN nuclear watchdog has warned that, if further enriched, this amount could be enough to produce up to nine nuclear weapons.
The IAEA's findings surface amid ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington aimed at reviving or reshaping an agreement over Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Araghchi, who also leads Iran's nuclear negotiation team, landed in Cairo on Sunday as part of a broader diplomatic tour that includes a stop in Lebanon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment