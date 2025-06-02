Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran's Uranium Spike Triggers Urgent IAEA Talks in Cairo

Iran's Uranium Spike Triggers Urgent IAEA Talks in Cairo


2025-06-02 08:38:56
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to hold talks in Cairo on Monday with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to Egyptian media outlets.

The meeting, which will also be attended by Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, was reported by a state-run newspaper.

This high-stakes discussion follows a recent IAEA report revealing that Iran has significantly boosted its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% purity—an increase of nearly 50%—bringing the total to 408.6 kilograms. The UN nuclear watchdog has warned that, if further enriched, this amount could be enough to produce up to nine nuclear weapons.

The IAEA's findings surface amid ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington aimed at reviving or reshaping an agreement over Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Araghchi, who also leads Iran's nuclear negotiation team, landed in Cairo on Sunday as part of a broader diplomatic tour that includes a stop in Lebanon.

MENAFN02062025000045017169ID1109625621

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search