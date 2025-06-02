Top Penny Stocks Under $5 You Can Still Buy Before June Ends

Penny stocks under $5 are seen as high-risk, high-reward opportunities. Investors anticipate a breakout that could multiply their returns with minimal capital investment.

Penny stocks under $5 continue to attract small and retail investors in 2025. These low-priced shares are viewed as high-risk, high-reward ventures. Many hope for a breakout that can multiply returns with minimal capital. However, these stocks also carry significant risk due to low liquidity, poor financials, and the potential for price manipulation. It's crucial to approach such investments with a cautious strategy and thorough research.

One of the most traded penny stocks under $5 this month is Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Despite being financially stressed, it managed to hit upper circuits in recent sessions, driven by speculative interest. Another name on the list is Rolta India, trading near $2.50. It belongs to the tech sector and sees price fluctuations due to low availability and sudden investor attention. Debock Industries, around $2.57, features among actively traded stocks, though it usually trades in low volumes.

Some stocks priced under $5 that have garnered investor attention include Krithan Infra, operating in the infrastructure segment and trading below $4.20. Shrenik Limited, from the paper products sector, trades below $1 and is highly volatile. While these stocks may seem attractive due to their low price, they are often driven by speculative trading and can experience strong fluctuations based on market sentiment rather than robust business performance.

Such penny stocks often lack consistent financial disclosures, audited reports, or solid fundamentals. Therefore, investors should conduct thorough analysis before making decisions. Moreover, investing in and exiting these stocks can be tricky due to low trading volumes. Rapid price swings are also common, further increasing the risk factor.

Whether you explore penny stocks for short-term trading or long-term bets, always diversify your portfolio and set clear stop-loss levels. Avoid using borrowed funds or investing your entire savings in such stocks. Consider seeking financial advice or monitoring expert opinions before taking any position.