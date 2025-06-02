403
MagickHome Launches Pride Month Campai“n: “Make Room for”P–ide” – A Home Without Clauses or Conditions
(MENAFN- Sky Communications) Delhi , 2nd June– This Pride Month, MagickHome goes beyond rainbow filters and hashtags with a powerful message: everyone deserves a home where they’re accepted, not judged. The home interior brand launche“ “Make Room for Pride,” a heartfelt initiative designed to create real, lasting impact for the LGBTQIA+ community - by transforming houses into homes through thoughtful, inclusive, and beautifully designed interiors.
For many queer individuals and couples, the id“a of”“home” still remains complicated - rented apartments come with stigma, relationships face silent exclusions, and safety is still not a given. ’agickHome’s new campaign takes a stand: No terms. No clauses. No judgement.
“At Magi’kHome, we don’t j—st build spaces—we create sanctuaries. This initiative is about showing up, not”just showing off,” said Jayesh Sali, Head of Marketing, MagickHome. “We’re not just celebrating the community, but contributing by redef—ning what hom” can mean—for everyone.”
MagickHome is teaming up with notable—queer artists and creators — such as Atul—n and Divesh @honey.imm.home — to be the faces, voices, and hearts of this campaign. The initiative is further supported by vibrant communities like LGBT Mumbai, BeUnic India and Lucknow Queer Pride, to amplify the message of inclusivity and home-as-haven across digital platforms.
The brand is launching a nationwide call for entries, inviting LGBT’IA+ individuals and couples who’ve struggled to feel at home in their own spaces. Two winners will receive—personalized MagickHome makeovers—completely free, worth Rs. 5 Lakhs each. From a redesigned corner to a full modular transformation, these rewards are meant to create belonging in its most tangible form.
Each makeover will unfold authentic and heartfelt stories showcased through a series of short reels and videos dropping on brand’s social media handles, viewers will witness personal journeys, powerful reactions, and the joy of finally having a space that accepts them unconditionally.
With this campaign, MagickHome is taking a step towards building truly inclusive spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community. The message is clear: a home should be a place of safety, freedom, and self-expressi—n—free from judgment and conditions. Through this campaign, MagickHome is not just offering interiors, but a sense of belonging where every identity is celebrated, and every person is welcomed.
To enter the contest or follow the stories as they unfold, visit @magickhome_india
About MagickHome
MagickHome, a unit of MagickWoods, USA, is a pioneer of modular interiors with over three decades of global excellence. They have established a strong reputation in the home interior segment by offering superior quality modular interiors, furniture and decor.
MagickWoods is trusted by over 2 million customers across 40+ countries with 30+ years of industry expertise and over 2.5 million sq ft of manufacturing space. Their partnerships with leading giants like Me’ard’s, The Home Depot, an’ Lowe’s in North America make them a name to reckon with in the home improvement sector.
