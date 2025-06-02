Gargash Motors Unveils The 2026 GAC GS8 Hybrid And Traveller

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Gargash Motors, one of the UAE's most prominent automotive distributors, hosted an exclusive media and influencer event to unveil the highly anticipated 2026 GAC GS8 Hybrid and Traveller editions. The showcase brought to life the model's refined power, intelligent features, and uncompromising comfort in an immersive on- and off-road experience at the Dubai Autodrome.

Set against the dynamic backdrop of one of the region's premier driving venues, the event gave guests the opportunity to explore the GS8's versatility across contrasting terrains. The day began with an off-road session, where the all-new GS8 Traveller edition tackled a purpose-built course with ease, showcasing its rugged engineering and all-terrain capability. This was followed by an on-track performance test of the Petrol and Hybrid editions, where attendees experienced firsthand the SUV's precise handling, responsive acceleration, and advanced driver-assist technologies.

The 2026 GS8 introduces three distinctive trims-Petrol, Hybrid, and Traveller-each crafted to meet the evolving lifestyles of today's drivers. The Petrol and Hybrid models debut with a refreshed exterior featuring an extended grille and 20-inch alloy wheels. The Traveller edition, designed for adventure, distinguishes itself with bold off-road styling, a chrome-accented grille, and a functional rear utility box.

Under the hood, the Petrol and Traveller variants are powered by a 2.0TGDI engine delivering 248 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque. The Hybrid model features GAC Motor's next-generation 2.0TM Mega Wave THS System, delivering the same performance output while offering exceptional fuel efficiency. Multiple drive modes-including ECO, Comfort, Sport, and Off-Road-ensure optimized performance across varied terrain with intelligent adaptability.

Inside, the GS8 offers a spacious and technology-rich seven-seat cabin, crafted for refined comfort. Premium features include tri-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats with memory and massage functions (in the Hybrid edition), and an integrated fragrance system with ambient lighting-elements typically reserved for luxury flagship SUVs. Safety remains a top priority, with a full airbag system and advanced ESP technology for enhanced peace of mind.

Technology takes center stage with a 14.6-inch HD touchscreen offering seamless wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, supported by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. An Alpine premium sound system and wireless charging pad cater to the connectivity and entertainment needs of the modern driver.

The 2026 GS8 range offers unmatched value within the premium SUV segment. The Traveller edition is priced from AED 139,900, the Petrol variant from AED 149,900, and the Hybrid from AED 169,900. Each model is backed by a comprehensive 10-year warranty and is available in a range of striking exterior colours-Black, White, Dark Green, Silver, and Grey-complemented by interior options in Camel, White, or Black.

Morgan Sunderland, General Manager of Gargash Motors GAC, commented:

With the launch of the new 2026 GS8, we are proud to introduce, for the first time, three distinct variants-each crafted to deliver luxury and performance tailored to different lifestyles. The Traveller is designed for adventure seekers who demand capability without compromising on comfort. The Hybrid combines intelligent innovation with exceptional fuel efficiency and sustainability for the forward-thinking driver. And the petrol variant offers refined power and everyday versatility. This immersive experience was created to showcase the GS8's full potential across urban roads, highways, and rugged terrains-bringing to life the spirit of exploration and elevated driving at the heart of the GAC Motor brand.”

Mark Zhang, General Manager of GAC Motor International Middle East,

“The Middle East remains a strategic market for GAC Motor, and the launch of the new GS8 underscores our commitment to delivering premium SUVs that align with the region's evolving lifestyle and mobility needs. The GS8 blends bold design with intelligent features and practical versatility making it a strong fit for drivers across the UAE.”