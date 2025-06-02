403
Russia cautions US regarding Golden Dome plan
(MENAFN) Russia has condemned the US for pursuing an ambitious global anti-ballistic missile defense system known as the Golden Dome, calling the approach “reckless” and harmful to global stability. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that the plan, supported by President Donald Trump, involves a multi-layered defense network with space-based interceptors and options for preemptive strikes. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the program could cost over $542 billion over 20 years.
Zakharova emphasized that the Golden Dome undermines the core principles of strategic stability, a concern shared by China. She referenced a joint statement issued by Moscow and Beijing earlier this month, which criticized Washington for ignoring the critical balance between offensive and defensive strategic forces—an essential factor in maintaining global security. Both countries also condemned the US declaration of space as a “warfighting domain” and the further militarization required by the Golden Dome initiative.
Calling on the US to reconsider, Zakharova urged support for a Russian treaty proposal banning weapons deployment in space to prevent an arms race beyond Earth’s atmosphere. North Korea echoed similar warnings, saying nations threatened by the Golden Dome would be forced to enhance their military capabilities.
The article also recalled that in 2002, US President George W. Bush withdrew from a treaty with Russia limiting anti-ballistic missile technology, citing the need to defend against rogue states. Russian President Vladimir Putin has since stated that this move compelled Russia to develop advanced nuclear weapons to overcome any missile defense and maintain strategic deterrence. Putin criticized the US missile defense spending as costly to taxpayers but ineffective for national security.
