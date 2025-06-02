403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia possibly to target Berlin if German missiles strike Moscow
(MENAFN) Russia has not ruled out retaliating against Berlin if German forces assist Ukraine in striking Moscow with German-supplied Taurus missiles, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan warned. The Taurus missile system, with a range of up to 500 kilometers, could potentially reach the Russian capital from Ukrainian territory.
Speculation about Germany providing Ukraine with these missiles increased after Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Berlin and its allies had eased restrictions on the range of Western weapons Ukraine can use. However, German officials have yet to confirm any decision to send Taurus missiles, and a report from Bild indicated that such a move remains “taboo” within the German government.
In a statement on Wednesday, Simonyan cautioned that if German troops were to launch a Taurus missile strike on Moscow, Russia’s only response might be to target Berlin. She clarified that German personnel would need to operate and maintain the Taurus system, as Ukrainian forces lack the capability to do so.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also warned that Germany’s decision to lift restrictions on missile range would cause “serious escalation” and jeopardize peace efforts in the Ukraine conflict. The previous German administration under Olaf Scholz had refused to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine, citing concerns that such a move could draw Germany directly into the war.
Speculation about Germany providing Ukraine with these missiles increased after Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Berlin and its allies had eased restrictions on the range of Western weapons Ukraine can use. However, German officials have yet to confirm any decision to send Taurus missiles, and a report from Bild indicated that such a move remains “taboo” within the German government.
In a statement on Wednesday, Simonyan cautioned that if German troops were to launch a Taurus missile strike on Moscow, Russia’s only response might be to target Berlin. She clarified that German personnel would need to operate and maintain the Taurus system, as Ukrainian forces lack the capability to do so.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also warned that Germany’s decision to lift restrictions on missile range would cause “serious escalation” and jeopardize peace efforts in the Ukraine conflict. The previous German administration under Olaf Scholz had refused to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine, citing concerns that such a move could draw Germany directly into the war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment