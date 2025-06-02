403
Putin highlights foundations for peace in Europe
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that peace and stability in Europe depend on establishing a security framework that protects all nations without undermining the interests of any single country. Speaking at an international meeting of senior security officials in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin reiterated Russia’s long-held stance.
“Our position remains firm and consistent,” Putin stated. “The new security architecture must be equal and indivisible, ensuring that every state receives solid security guarantees without compromising the security and interests of others.”
Russia has long criticized Western countries for violating this principle by expanding NATO eastward since the 1990s, despite earlier promises made to the Soviet Union during German reunification. Moscow points to NATO’s plans to include Ukraine as a primary cause of its ongoing conflict with Kiev.
Russian officials have described NATO as a hostile entity and a tool for advancing American geopolitical interests. They also claim the European Union, influenced by NATO, has shifted from its original goal of economic integration to prioritizing military matters.
In response to what Brussels describes as a threat from Russia, EU member states recently approved a €150 billion ($170 billion) borrowing plan to fund arms production and military procurement. Moscow dismisses these claims, accusing the EU of fearmongering to justify diverting resources from social programs to military buildup.
The forum Putin spoke at, hosted by the Russian Security Council, has met annually since 2010. It gathers policymakers from numerous non-Western countries and organizations to discuss security issues such as terrorism, cross-border crime, and global geopolitical challenges.
