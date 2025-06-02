Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Launches Large-Scale Drone Attack


2025-06-02 07:36:08
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday that Ukraine executed a substantial aerial assault overnight, deploying 162 drones in the operation.

According to an official statement from the ministry, the raid targeted nine regions within Russia. They asserted that the majority of the drones were either disrupted by electronic jamming or intercepted and destroyed.

On the other side, Ukrainian news outlets, referencing intelligence sources, revealed that the strike was part of Ukraine's security service initiative named Pautina (Web).

This operation aimed at over 40 Russian military aircraft, including strategic heavy bombers like the A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3, all of which have the capability to carry nuclear weapons.

In a related development, the Russian Health Ministry reported that the number of casualties from the June 1 collapse of two road bridges in the Bryansk region—an event allegedly linked to a Ukrainian intelligence operation—has increased to 97 injured individuals, with 64 requiring hospitalization.

Ukraine has not yet responded to Russia's allegations, and independent confirmation remains difficult amid the ongoing hostilities.

