403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Launches Large-Scale Drone Attack
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday that Ukraine executed a substantial aerial assault overnight, deploying 162 drones in the operation.
According to an official statement from the ministry, the raid targeted nine regions within Russia. They asserted that the majority of the drones were either disrupted by electronic jamming or intercepted and destroyed.
On the other side, Ukrainian news outlets, referencing intelligence sources, revealed that the strike was part of Ukraine's security service initiative named Pautina (Web).
This operation aimed at over 40 Russian military aircraft, including strategic heavy bombers like the A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3, all of which have the capability to carry nuclear weapons.
In a related development, the Russian Health Ministry reported that the number of casualties from the June 1 collapse of two road bridges in the Bryansk region—an event allegedly linked to a Ukrainian intelligence operation—has increased to 97 injured individuals, with 64 requiring hospitalization.
Ukraine has not yet responded to Russia's allegations, and independent confirmation remains difficult amid the ongoing hostilities.
According to an official statement from the ministry, the raid targeted nine regions within Russia. They asserted that the majority of the drones were either disrupted by electronic jamming or intercepted and destroyed.
On the other side, Ukrainian news outlets, referencing intelligence sources, revealed that the strike was part of Ukraine's security service initiative named Pautina (Web).
This operation aimed at over 40 Russian military aircraft, including strategic heavy bombers like the A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3, all of which have the capability to carry nuclear weapons.
In a related development, the Russian Health Ministry reported that the number of casualties from the June 1 collapse of two road bridges in the Bryansk region—an event allegedly linked to a Ukrainian intelligence operation—has increased to 97 injured individuals, with 64 requiring hospitalization.
Ukraine has not yet responded to Russia's allegations, and independent confirmation remains difficult amid the ongoing hostilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment