Prelude Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Prelude) (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, announced today that the Company will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences in June.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025:

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 3:10 p.m. ET, Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prelude will participate in a fireside chat.

Goldman Sachs 46 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference:

On Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. ET, Kris, Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prelude will participate in a fireside chat.

Live webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed on the Company's website under Events and Presentations . The recordings will be archived and available on the Company's website for 90 days.

Prelude Therapeutics is a leading precision oncology company developing innovative medicines in areas of high unmet need for cancer patients. Our pipeline is comprised of several novel drug candidates including first-in-class, highly selective SMARCA2 and KAT6A degraders, and ongoing research into other precision oncology targets. We are also leveraging our expertise in targeted protein degradation to discover, develop and commercialize next generation degrader antibody conjugates (Precision ADCs) with partners. We are on a mission to extend the promise of precision medicine to every cancer patient in need. Our corporate presentation can be found at Events & Presentations - Prelude Therapeutics . For more information, visit preludetx.com.

