European NATO troops plans in Ukraine considered ‘dead’
(MENAFN) A proposed Franco-British initiative to send NATO troops to Ukraine following a potential ceasefire with Russia is reportedly “dead,” according to an anonymous source cited by the Financial Times. France and the UK, leading the so-called ‘coalition of the willing,’ support deploying forces to Ukraine as a security guarantee for Kiev. However, Russia has firmly stated it will not accept any NATO military presence on Ukrainian soil under any circumstances.
The United States has rejected a request from Kiev’s European allies to act as a “backstop” for this mission. Former President Donald Trump argued that the U.S. should never have become involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The anonymous official described the plan as “preposterous without Trump’s support,” which is unlikely to be forthcoming.
Despite this, a French diplomat told the Financial Times that coalition members are continuing preparations at a “normal pace.” European efforts appear aimed at boosting morale in Kiev, showing commitment to Trump, and influencing peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, which have recently resumed.
The renewed direct negotiations led to the largest prisoner exchange since the war’s escalation over three years ago. Moscow is working on a draft memorandum proposing a conditional ceasefire as part of a roadmap for peace. Kiev has accused Russia of bad faith after Moscow rejected a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, viewing it as a ploy to gain military advantage.
In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have intensified long-range strikes deep into Russia. The Russian military reported shooting down 296 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over a ten-hour period overnight. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky described the increase in attacks as a reciprocal response to Russian operations. Moscow has also conducted strikes inside Ukraine, reportedly targeting a major kamikaze drone facility near Kiev and other military sites.
