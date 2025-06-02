Nanoviricides (NNVC) To Unveil 'Escape-Proof' Antiviral Platform At Major Biotech Convention

MENAFN - GetNews)



NanoViricides (NNVC) is presenting at the prestigious BIO International Convention on June 16th, showcasing their revolutionary broad-spectrum antiviral platform that could transform how we treat viral infections-potentially creating the first "empiric antiviral therapy" similar to how antibiotics work for bacterial infections.

A Major Platform for a Breakthrough Company

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) has announced it will be presenting on Monday, June 16th, at 2:30pm at the BIO International Convention 2025 in Boston, MA. This isn't just any conference-the BIO International Convention is the largest and most comprehensive event for biotechnology, representing the full ecosystem of biotech with 20,000 industry leaders from across the globe.

When: Monday, June 16, 2025 at 2:30 PM

Where: Room 153B, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Presenter: Dr. Anil R. Diwan, PhD, President and Executive Chairman



The Revolutionary Science Behind NNVC

What makes NanoViricides particularly compelling is their unique approach to antiviral therapy. NV-387 is a revolutionary broad-spectrum drug candidate designed to mimic host-side features that the virus particle uses as the first landing site in order to mount a cellular infection. The implications are staggering: an estimated 90-95% of human pathogens utilize the same common landing feature that is mimicked by NV-387, giving the drug its extremely broad antiviral spectrum.

Why This Matters: The "Escape-Proof" Advantage

Traditional antivirals face a critical weakness-viruses mutate and develop resistance. NNVC's approach is fundamentally different. The virus cannot escape NV-387 even as it changes in the field, because the virus continues to use the sulfated proteoglycan features for attachment despite all changes. This represents a paradigm shift from existing vaccines, antibodies, and small chemical anti-viral modalities that are all readily defeated by viruses by relatively small changes, often in single viral proteins.

Game-Changing Clinical Results

The company's lead drug candidate has already demonstrated remarkable efficacy. NV-387 was found to be highly effective against the "tripledemic" respiratory viruses, namely RSV, Influenza A, and Coronaviruses, in respective lethal animal models of lung infection. In all of these cases, NV-387 was substantially superior to existing drugs.

The Path to "Empiric Antiviral Therapy"

Perhaps most exciting is NNVC's vision for the future of antiviral treatment. NV-387 is expected to become an "emperic therapy" for viral infections, just as antibiotics such as amoxicillin are used as emperic therapies for bacterial infections.

NV-387 would be the first ever drug enabling emperic antiviral therapy, and would be potentially as revolutionary to antiviral therapy as antibiotics have been to anti-bacterial therapy. This means doctors could prescribe antiviral treatment immediately upon seeing a patient with viral symptoms, without waiting for specific test results-a breakthrough that could save countless lives.

Diverse Pipeline with Massive Market Potential

NNVC isn't a one-trick pony. Their pipeline includes:



NV-387: Targeting MPOX, moving toward Phase II trials in response to WHO's Public Health Emergency

NV-HHV-1: A pan-herpesvirus drug candidate active against HSV-1, HSV-2, VZV, and potentially CMV, HHV-6, and HHV-8 NV-HIV-1: Showing strong efficacy in HIV infection models



The overall market size of NV-387 indications is estimated to be well in excess of $10 billion.

Beyond Antivirals: Platform Technology Opportunities

The company's nanoviricide platform extends beyond just antiviral applications. The technology enables:



Drug Rescue: Encapsulation of a difficult or failed drug within the nanoviricide polymeric micelle can enable rescue of the drug candidate turning it into a clinically viable drug candidate, saving hundreds of millions of dollars of development work

Oral Drug Delivery: Including for peptides like GLP-1 obesity drugs Targeted Delivery: Zip-code-specific delivery to tissues, cells, or pathogens



What to Watch at BIO Convention

Dr. Diwan will be providing updates on the company's drug pipeline and discussing platform technologies available for licensing. Dr. Diwan will also be available for meetings in the BIO Partnering match-making platform during the Convention from June 16th through June 19th, 2025.

This presents significant partnership and licensing opportunities, potentially accelerating development timelines and providing non-dilutive funding sources.

The Bottom Line

NanoViricides represents a potentially transformative approach to antiviral therapy. Their presentation at BIO Convention offers a crucial opportunity to showcase their technology to potential partners and investors. With their lead drug candidate moving toward Phase II trials and a platform technology with applications beyond antivirals, NNVC could be positioned at the forefront of a new era in viral disease treatment.

The June 16th presentation will be a key catalyst to watch, potentially providing insights into partnership opportunities, development timelines, and the company's strategic direction. For investors interested in revolutionary biotech plays, NNVC deserves serious consideration-while keeping in mind the inherent risks of clinical-stage pharmaceutical development. Some of the other biotech stocks to keep on radar include Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN), Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) and Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA).

