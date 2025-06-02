403
Kremlin cautions of probable German-headed ‘escalation’
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has expressed alarm over what it views as a dangerous escalation following statements from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggesting that Ukraine may now use German-supplied long-range weapons without geographic restrictions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Tuesday that such a development would seriously undermine recent efforts to revive peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.
Peskov was responding to Merz’s assertion that missiles provided by Germany, the UK, France, and the US can now be deployed against Russian military targets anywhere, without range limitations. The remarks caused confusion within Germany’s own political ranks. Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil stated that no new agreements had been made beyond previous policy limits, and SPD member Ralf Stegner criticized Merz’s comments as counterproductive, urging a renewed focus on diplomacy.
Although Merz later clarified that the decision to lift restrictions had been made months ago, debate reignited over potentially supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, which have a range of up to 500 kilometers and could reach deep into Russian territory. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such actions would make Germany a direct participant in the conflict.
Peskov also emphasized that the use of European-supplied weapons typically requires U.S. approval due to American-made components integrated into them, suggesting any such decision would likely be coordinated with Washington.
He added that Merz’s comments reflect a broader unwillingness among EU nations to pursue peace through dialogue. “Europeans don’t want peace,” Peskov stated. “They continue to believe that applying pressure on Russia will yield results, but that’s a complete illusion.”
