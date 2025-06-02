Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ASCC Hosts Science Events During The Eid Al-Adha Holiday

ASCC Hosts Science Events During The Eid Al-Adha Holiday


2025-06-02 07:05:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- The Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Centre (ASCC) will mark Eid Al-Adha with a three-day program of workshops and guided science tours across its galleries.
Visitors can attend new interactive planetarium shows in the Space Museum that explore astronomy, the latest space technologies, and the upcoming celestial calendar, ASCC said in a statement to KUNA on Monday
The Science and Technology Museum will screen "Kashif," a 4D ride that journeys inside the human body with motion-synchronized seats, while the Ecosystems Museum will present live shark-feeding demonstrations, it said.
An exhibition on "Kalila wa Dimna," staged with the French Research Centre of the Arabian Peninsula, highlights classic Arab literature in the Arab Islamic Science Museum and includes children's workshops, it noted.
ASCC, which hosts Kuwait's largest collection of scientific and cultural content, invites all age groups and shares full event details on its social channels (@AsccKw). (end)
shd


MENAFN02062025000071011013ID1109624915

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search