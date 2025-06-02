Raja Yoga: Auspicious Alignment Brings Fortune To 4 Zodiac Signs Starting June 7Th

According to Vedic astrology, Mars will enter Leo on June 7, 2025, forming the Kuja Ketu Yoga.

Mars and Ketu represent aggression, power, mystery, adventure, and conflict. This yoga deeply impacts one's life, bringing special benefits to 4 zodiac signs.

Gemini: Kuja Ketu Yoga is super lucky for Geminis. Expect boosted luck, new business opportunities, bold decision-making, happy families, and workplace progress.

Leo: This period is key for Leos as the yoga occurs in their sign. Expect sudden financial gains, foreign opportunities, new income streams, and recognition for your work.

Libra: These days are financially favorable for Libras. Material wealth, new career opportunities, business growth, and successful investments are on the horizon.

Scorpio: This period boosts Scorpio's luck. Expect positive changes in foreign travel, vehicle purchase, property acquisition, and career success. Workplace relationships improve.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.