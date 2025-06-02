Why Is Errol Musk, Father Of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, In India For 5 Days? Check Details Of His Visit
Errol Musk is a part of the global advisory board of homegrown Servotech Renewable Power System Limited, an NSE-listed company, that specialises in developing technology-driven EV charging solutions. As part of his engagement, the company said Errol Musk will "participate in a tour of Servotech's manufacturing facilities in India. He will engage with key government and investor groups through curated roundtable sessions".'Errol Musk's profound global insights are invaluable'
“We...welcome Errol Musk to the Servotech Renewable family. His vast experience, profound global insights, and unwavering passion for groundbreaking innovation will be invaluable as we accelerate our mission to forge a greener, smarter future for India and beyond,” Managing Director Raman Bhatia stated.
Errol Musk is likely to meet policymakers, business leaders, investors and senior bureaucrats from different ministries at a company event today.Also Read | Errol Musk exposes son Elon's parenting – 'He hasn't been a good dad'
"(Errol) Musk's itinerary is packed with events aimed at promoting India's strategic push to become a global leader in green technologies and EV charging infrastructure exports," PTI cited people aware of the development, adding that his trips also consists of a visit to Servotech's solar and EV charger manufacturing unit in Safiabad, Haryana, where state ministers and bureaucrats will also be present.
On June 5, World Environment Day, Servotech will host a major plantation drive in conjunction with Errol Musk's visit, highlighting the importance of sustainability and promoting a greener environment. It said, Errol Musk, prominent for his contributions to the fields such as infrastructure, technology and sustainable development, will offer strategic advisory support to Servotech's leadership team.Also Read | Errol Musk says 'Barack Obama is queer, Michelle is man'; netizens react Errol Musk to visit Ayodhya?
“Errol Musk will also visit Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya Ram Mandir to seek blessings from Shree Ram Lalla, reflecting his engagement with India's cultural and spiritual heritage," PTI quoted sources as saying.How is Elon Musk 's relationship with his father Errol Musk?
In a podcast appearance in February, Errol Musk criticised his son, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, for questioning his parenting. When asked whether he believed Errol was a good father, Elon said no, accusing him of relying too heavily on nannies and not spending enough time with his children. While Elon has described his childhood as difficult and lacking financial privilege, Errol disputed this, claiming that Elon attended school in a Rolls-Royce and that his children were raised in a comfortable environment.
