Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Omani FM


2025-06-02 06:04:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah welcomed Omani Foreign Minister Bader Al-Busaidi and his delegation at Kuwait International Airport on Monday right before the 164th Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) foreign ministers meeting. (end)
ae


MENAFN02062025000071011013ID1109624579

