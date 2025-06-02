Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Orban Reveals Sweeping EU Reform Plan to Restore Member State Power

Orban Reveals Sweeping EU Reform Plan to Restore Member State Power


2025-06-02 05:58:26
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has introduced a sweeping reform plan aimed at shifting power away from the European Union’s central bureaucracy and restoring greater authority to individual member states. Describing it as a “patriotic plan,” Orban took to social media over the weekend, asserting that the proposal could reignite the “European dream.”

In a post on X, Orban accused EU leaders in Brussels of using various crises as a pretext to expand their influence. This, he argued, has come at the expense of national sovereignty and has led to what he described as “failed policies.” In another post, he charged: “Brussels hijacked our future” by compromising public safety through migration policies and damaging economic prospects through “green dogmas.”

“Europe can’t afford this any longer, it’s time to take back control,” Orban declared.

The prime minister’s strategy rests on four key foundations: promoting peace across Europe and easing conflicts with Russia; dismantling Brussels’ “centralized control” over financial matters; “bringing back free speech” while reinforcing the continent’s Christian heritage; and enforcing stricter immigration policies.

“We want peace, we don’t need a new Eastern front,” Orban stated, while firmly opposing Ukraine’s potential EU membership. “We don’t want our money poured into someone else’s war,” he added.

Orban cautioned against the growing push for militarization within the EU, warning that it could spiral into an arms race with Russia. Such a trajectory, he argued, would “devour… taxpayers’ money.” Rather than focusing on military buildup, he called for diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv and commended U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to peacemaking.

He urged the EU to initiate “arms limitation talks with the Russians as soon as possible. Otherwise, all our money will be swallowed by the arms industry instead of being spent on peaceful… goals.”

Reflecting on Europe’s past unity and achievement, Orban said the continent was once the “safest and the most advanced” globally, but that vision was “stolen.” He urged EU members not to let the war in Ukraine become a justification for Brussels to “take more of our money.”

MENAFN02062025000045017169ID1109624530

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search