Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese Hisense Donates Appliances to South Africa School

2025-06-02 05:47:58
(MENAFN) As part of the International Children's Day festivities, Hisense, a leading Chinese electronics manufacturer, extended support to the Tembisa community near Johannesburg, South Africa, by donating essential home appliances on Sunday.

The contribution was aimed at bolstering Umthambeka Primary School’s resources, easing day-to-day operations, and enhancing the overall learning environment for its students. Alongside the donations, Hisense ran an educational campaign to teach students about the safe use of electricity both at home and in their classrooms.

Phuthi Jerry Mohlake, the acting principal of Umthambeka Primary, emphasized the significance of the initiative: "I think it is going to help them when the teachers are teaching electricity awareness in class."

Wang Han, who serves as Hisense's service and quality director, underscored the broader vision behind the project: "This campaign reflects our commitment to building an Africa for Africa by addressing real challenges with local solutions."

This philanthropic effort forms part of the company’s broader dedication to community upliftment and educational support within South Africa.

Luna Norje, deputy general manager of Hisense South Africa, highlighted the brand’s proximity to Tembisa, stating that their service center is just six kilometers away. "So as a brand, we care about our neighborhood. We care about the communities in which we operate," she said.

