NEET PG 2025 Exam City Slip Out Today, Admit Card To Be Released On June 11
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>NEET PG 2025 exam will be conducted on June 15, 2025, at the designated centres across the country. For all the candidates who have applied online to appear in this exam, the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) will make the exam city slip (NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip) available for download today. As soon as the city slip is released, applicants can download it by visiting the official website at edu.</p><h2>Exam Timing and Shift</h2><p>NEET PG exam will be conducted in two shifts on June 15. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 3:30 pm to 7 pm. Candidates will have to report at the center at 7 am for the first shift and at 1:30 pm for the second shift.</p><p>Follow these steps to download the exam city slip </p><p>Step 1: Visit the official website edu and then click on NEET PG. </p><p>Step 2: Click on the active link of Exam City Slip. </p><p>Step 3: Enter the requested details (login credentials) and submit it. </p><p>Step 4: The city slip will appear on the screen. Download it and save it for future reference.</p><h2>Important dates related to NEET PG</h2><p>Exam City Slip Release Date: June 2, 2025 </p><p>Admit Card Release Date: June 11, 2025 </p><p>Date of Examination: June 15, 2025 </p><p>Result Declaration: By July 15, 2025 </p><p>Cut-off date for completion of internship for eligibility for NEET-PG 2025: July 31, 2025</p><h2>Admit Card Release and Exam Day Instructions</h2><p>The admit cards for NEET-PG 2025 will be made available for download by NBEMS on June 11, 2025. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination center on the day of the exam. Entry will not be permitted without the admit card, so it is essential to keep it safe and bring it along.</p>
