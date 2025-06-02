Enemy Drops Explosives From Drone In Kherson, Man Wounded
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"At about 14:30, the Russian military again attacked Kherson from a UAV. A 38-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone. He suffered a mine-blast injury, a fractured hip and a shrapnel wound to the torso," the report said.Read also: One killed, eight injured in Kherson region amid Russian attacks
The victim was hospitalized.
As Ukrinform reported, Russians dropped explosives from drones in Kherson - one person was killed and two were injured.
