Enemy Drops Explosives From Drone In Kherson, Man Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kherson, a man was injured as a result of an explosive drop from a drone.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"At about 14:30, the Russian military again attacked Kherson from a UAV. A 38-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone. He suffered a mine-blast injury, a fractured hip and a shrapnel wound to the torso," the report said.

The victim was hospitalized.

As Ukrinform reported, Russians dropped explosives from drones in Kherson - one person was killed and two were injured.