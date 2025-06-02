Russian Troops Shell Belozerka, Injure Woman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson region. A woman was injured and taken to the hospital.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers covered Bilozerka with fire. A 49-year-old local resident was injured by Russian shelling. She was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition," the statement said.

One killed, eight injured inregion amid Russian attacks

It is noted that the victim suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion and a bruised hip.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy dropped explosives from a drone in Kherson again, a man was wounded.