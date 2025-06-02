Limited To 3,000 Units: Honda CT125 Hunter Cub Block Set Now Available For General Sale

Officially Licensed Product by Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

HAKUSAN, JAPAN, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Faith Co., Ltd. is excited to announce the general release of the "Honda CT125 Hunter Cub Block Set ," a meticulously crafted model of the popular Honda CT125 Hunter Cub motorcycle. This officially licensed product by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is available through our vehicle-themed merchandise brand, CAMSHOP .

Comprising 523 pieces, this block set faithfully reproduces the intricate details of the CT125 Hunter Cub. Once assembled, the model measures approximately 26.5 cm in length, 12 cm in width, and 18 cm in height, with a weight of about 332 grams. The tires are designed to rotate, adding a realistic touch to the display.

This product is limited to 3,000 units and is suitable for individuals aged 6 and above. Crafted from durable ABS resin, it offers both an engaging building experience and a striking display piece for motorcycle enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Product Details:

Product Name: Honda CT125 Hunter Cub Block Set

Pieces: 523

Assembled Size: Approximately 26.5 cm (L) × 12 cm (W) × 18 cm (H)

Weight: Approximately 332 g

Material: ABS resin

Recommended Age: 6 years and above

JAN Code: 4570138433408 (Product No.: 433408)

Please avoid using or storing the product in environments with high temperatures or direct sunlight, as this may cause deformation or damage.

Purchase Information:

The Honda CT125 Hunter Cub Block Set is available for purchase on our official website:

Company Information:

Company Name: Faith Co., Ltd.

Address: 2-38 Kitayasuda Nishi, Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

Phone: +81-76-287-6593

Email: ...

Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (JST, excluding weekends and holidays)

Worldwide shipping available.

Follow Us on Social Media:

MAKIKO FUNAMOTO

FAITH Inc.

+ +81 76-287-6593

