Syria Resumes Al-Arida Crossing Operations to Streamline Eid Travel
(MENAFN) On Sunday evening, Syrian officials declared that the Al-Arida border crossing with Lebanon will resume operations on Tuesday morning, just in time for the Eid al-Adha celebrations.
The Land and Sea Ports General Authority of Syria stated, “We kindly inform travelers that the Al-Arida border crossing with Lebanon will open for passenger movement on Tuesday morning.”
This reopening decision comes “despite ongoing restoration and maintenance work, in order to facilitate the movement of residents during the Eid al-Adha holiday,” which is set to begin on Friday, the authority clarified.
Situated between Lebanon’s northern Akkar Governorate village of Al-Arida and Syria’s western Tartus Governorate, the crossing has recently undergone repair efforts led by Syrian officials as part of broader rehabilitation initiatives.
Meanwhile, Lebanese authorities have also completed repair work on their side following damage caused by Israeli airstrikes during the recent Lebanon-Israel conflict last September.
So far, no formal comments have been released by Lebanese officials about the reopening.
This development is anticipated to streamline travel for families and improve trade exchanges between the two nations during the holiday period.
Syria and Lebanon share six authorized border crossings: Jdeidet Yabous, Dabousiyah, Jusiyah, Talkalakh, Matribah, and Al-Arida.
