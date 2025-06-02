Journalists Syndicate Urges International Action To Save Detained Journalist Ali Sammoudi

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Jenin /PNN /

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has issued an urgent appeal to international institutions to intervene and save the life of detained journalist Ali Samoudi, 58, warning of a serious deterioration in his health due to Israel's policy of medical neglect against Palestinian prisoners.

In a press statement, the syndicate expressed deep concern over Sammoudi's condition, holding the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for his well-being.

Sammoudi's family confirmed that his health has significantly worsened, noting he suffers from chronic illnesses and requires constant medical care. He also carries live bullet fragments in his head from a previous injury sustained while covering Israeli military attacks.

Sammoudi was detained by Israeli forces on April 29 from his home in Jenin. He was subjected to abuse following his detention, initially held in an Israeli military outpost in Jenin before being transferred to Al-Jalama detention center, and later to Megiddo prison.

On May 8, Israeli authorities issued a six-month administrative detention order against him. Sammoudi is now one of 20 Palestinian journalists currently held under administrative detention – among a total of 50 journalists detained since the start of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023. Six other journalists had been detained prior to the war, according to data from the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society.