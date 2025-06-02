Delayed Flights Expected At Geneva Airport Due To Air Traffic Control Issue
This is a temporary safety measure due to a latent technical problem, Skyguide wrote in a communiqué early on Monday morning.
The reduced capacities will therefore apply until a solution to the problem can be implemented. According to a Skyguide spokesperson, it was initially unclear how long this would take.“We are working on it at full speed,” she said.
In concrete terms, the measure means that the approach rate will be reduced by 20% per hour, the spokeswoman said. It was up to the airlines to decide whether flights would be cancelled as a result.Radar images briefly lost
In recent months, air traffic control has experienced seven malfunctions in a system that provides air traffic controllers with radar images, Skyguide wrote. The safety of air traffic was not jeopardised at any time. Due to the malfunction, individual working positions lost the image for a few seconds.
This content was published on Feb 5, 2025 Private jet flights and their emissions have soared in recent years, and Switzerland is one of the top destinations for the heavy-polluting planes.Read more: As private jet flights soar in Switzerland, so do their CO2 emission
