Delayed Flights Expected At Geneva Airport Due To Air Traffic Control Issue

Deutsch de Skyguide reduziert vorsorglich Anflüge am Flughafen Genf Original Read more: Skyguide reduziert vorsorglich Anflüge am Flughafen Gen

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Skyguide air traffic control reduced the number of approaches at Geneva Airport by 20% on Monday as a precautionary measure for safety reasons. Delays are to be expected. This content was published on June 2, 2025 - 09:10 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

This is a temporary safety measure due to a latent technical problem, Skyguide wrote in a communiqué early on Monday morning.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The reduced capacities will therefore apply until a solution to the problem can be implemented. According to a Skyguide spokesperson, it was initially unclear how long this would take.“We are working on it at full speed,” she said.

In concrete terms, the measure means that the approach rate will be reduced by 20% per hour, the spokeswoman said. It was up to the airlines to decide whether flights would be cancelled as a result.

Radar images briefly lost

In recent months, air traffic control has experienced seven malfunctions in a system that provides air traffic controllers with radar images, Skyguide wrote. The safety of air traffic was not jeopardised at any time. Due to the malfunction, individual working positions lost the image for a few seconds.

More More As private jet flights soar in Switzerland, so do their CO2 emissions

This content was published on Feb 5, 2025 Private jet flights and their emissions have soared in recent years, and Switzerland is one of the top destinations for the heavy-polluting planes.

Read more: As private jet flights soar in Switzerland, so do their CO2 emission