HBKU Press Invites Applications For Art Omi Residency Program

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) has launched its online application portal for this year's annual Art Omi collaboration.

This marks the fifth year of collaboration between both organizations, which sponsors one Arab writer located anywhere in the world to attend the prestigious Art Omi program in Ghent, New York. The program presents an exceptional opportunity for the aspiring writer to fully immerse themselves within an inspiring literary community, networking with industry professionals and honing their craft away from the distractions of the busy modern world.

“Our collaboration with Art Omi is one we look forward to every year,” said Bachar Chebaro, Executive Director at HBKU Press.“Fostering creative growth and cross-cultural exchange through literature is at the cornerstone of our mission, and we constantly seek to empower Arab authors and support them in sharing their unique ideas, perspectives, and stories with the world.”

Qatari award-winning author Kummam Al-Maadheed penned the 'Calling Magic' series, a young adult fantasy series published by HBKU Press. After a competitive application cycle, she was selected to attend the residency program in 2024.“Attending the Art Omi writing residency provided the space and solitude I needed to dive deeply into my writing, while also allowing me to reflect on my work and the path ahead,” Al-Maadheed shared.“Being surrounded by fellow writers was inspiring-we exchanged ideas, shared our struggles, and celebrated each other's successes. The support and feedback I received there built my confidence as a writer, helping me to trust my voice and the stories I have to tell. It was a time of growth, both creatively and in my belief in what I could accomplish.”

Candidates interested in applying for the program can find more information on the HBKU Press website.