Lavrov states giving millions under rule of Kiev ‘junta’ would be ‘crime’
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Friday that it would be a "grave crime" to leave millions of Russian-speaking Ukrainians under the control of the current Ukrainian government, which he described as a “junta.” Speaking at a conference in Moscow, Lavrov criticized Kiev’s policies that have effectively banned the use of the Russian language, despite it being the native language for a significant part of Ukraine's population.
“We cannot leave people under the rule of the current regime,” Lavrov said, arguing that any expectation from President Vladimir Zelensky’s administration that peace can be achieved while maintaining current Ukrainian laws is unrealistic. “This cannot be allowed under any circumstances,” he stressed.
Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to negotiate with Zelensky’s government on the terms of ending the conflict, but said the issue of Zelensky’s legitimacy could complicate the formalization of any agreement. Zelensky’s presidential term officially ended last year, but he has remained in power by extending martial law due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, postponing elections.
The Russian minister warned that if a settlement is signed by someone whose legitimacy is in question, it could later be challenged by future Ukrainian leaders. As a solution, he proposed that elections in Ukraine could help resolve the issue of legitimacy. However, Lavrov concluded that reaching a comprehensive agreement must come first, and only then should the issue of who officially signs it be addressed.
