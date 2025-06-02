403
Moscow, Kiev start record inmate exchange
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have initiated a large-scale prisoner swap, with each side releasing 270 soldiers and 120 civilians on Friday, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. This marks the beginning of a broader exchange set to continue over the coming days.
The Russians freed from Ukrainian custody are currently in Belarus, a close ally of Moscow. Among those returned are civilians from Russia’s Kursk Region, who were captured during a Ukrainian incursion last year. That area has since been fully retaken by Russian forces and was recently visited by President Vladimir Putin.
Russia’s Defense Ministry released a video showing freed soldiers standing in front of buses adorned with Russian and Soviet flags before boarding for transport.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed via Telegram that the “first phase” of the exchange had been completed, with 390 individuals returned to Ukraine. He noted that further exchanges are expected to continue over the weekend.
Last week’s direct talks in Istanbul, the first since Kiev suspended peace negotiations in 2022, produced an agreement for a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap. According to estimates from the Telegram channel Mash, Russia is expected to recover nearly all its soldiers held by Ukraine—approximately 1,300. In contrast, Ukraine is set to recover only about 10% of its captured troops.
The development was welcomed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been advocating for direct peace negotiations. “A major prisoners swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine. It will go into effect shortly. Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation,” he wrote on Truth Social.
Though previous exchanges have occurred since the conflict intensified in 2022, this latest swap is poised to be the largest to date. It follows Russian President Putin’s proposal to resume direct peace talks without preconditions, emphasizing the need to address the conflict’s underlying causes.
