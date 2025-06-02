Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Orban uncovers his “patriotic plan” to empower EU


(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has introduced a bold initiative aimed at empowering EU member states while curbing the influence of the union’s centralized bureaucracy. Describing his proposal as a “patriotic plan” designed to rejuvenate what he calls the “European dream,” Orban shared his vision in a series of social media messages over the weekend.

According to Orban, the Brussels-based EU leadership has repeatedly leveraged various crises to expand its control, a trend that has led to diminished national sovereignty and a string of ineffective policies. He emphasized that “Brussels hijacked our future,” citing the disruption of public safety through migration challenges and the undermining of economic well-being by what he referred to as “green dogmas.” He warned, “Europe can’t afford this any longer, it’s time to take back control.”

The core of Orban’s plan rests on four main pillars. First, it seeks a peaceful resolution to ongoing tensions in Europe, particularly advocating for easing conflicts with Russia. Second, it calls for the elimination of Brussels’ centralized grip on financial matters. Third, it emphasizes the restoration of free speech and a reinvigoration of Europe’s Christian heritage. Finally, it proposes stricter immigration controls.

Orban also expressed clear opposition to expanding the EU to include Ukraine, asserting, “We want peace, we don’t need a new Eastern front.” He stressed that the bloc should avoid financing conflicts outside its borders, stating plainly, “We don’t want our money poured into someone else’s war.”

