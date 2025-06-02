Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Alves Kablo Wins Amputee Football Champions League

Alves Kablo Wins Amputee Football Champions League


2025-06-02 02:17:02
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Alves Kablo secured the 2025 Amputee Football Champions League trophy by overpowering the Polish squad Wisla Krakow with a decisive 6-1 triumph in the final match held on Sunday.

The concluding showdown of the Amputee Football Champions League took place in Ankara, featuring Alves Kablo facing off against the reigning 2024 titleholders, Wisla Krakow.

Alves Kablo claimed the championship by overwhelming their rivals 6-1, having established a commanding 4-0 lead by halftime.

The goals for Alves Kablo were delivered by David Mendes at the 2nd and 18th minutes, Omer Guleryuz at the 8th and 28th minutes, Mohcine Chrharh in the 9th minute, and Alican Kuruyamac in the 50+1st minute.

Wisla Krakow managed to score their sole goal in the 39th minute, courtesy of Kamil Grygiel.

MENAFN02062025000045017167ID1109623521

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search