Alves Kablo Wins Amputee Football Champions League
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Alves Kablo secured the 2025 Amputee Football Champions League trophy by overpowering the Polish squad Wisla Krakow with a decisive 6-1 triumph in the final match held on Sunday.
The concluding showdown of the Amputee Football Champions League took place in Ankara, featuring Alves Kablo facing off against the reigning 2024 titleholders, Wisla Krakow.
Alves Kablo claimed the championship by overwhelming their rivals 6-1, having established a commanding 4-0 lead by halftime.
The goals for Alves Kablo were delivered by David Mendes at the 2nd and 18th minutes, Omer Guleryuz at the 8th and 28th minutes, Mohcine Chrharh in the 9th minute, and Alican Kuruyamac in the 50+1st minute.
Wisla Krakow managed to score their sole goal in the 39th minute, courtesy of Kamil Grygiel.
