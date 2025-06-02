403
Orban claims ‘Brussels hijacked our future’
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has introduced a new initiative aimed at reducing the power of the European Union’s central institutions and returning more control to its member states. In a series of social media posts over the weekend, Orban described the proposal as a “patriotic plan” that would restore the original vision of the EU and revive the “European dream.”
Orban accused EU elites in Brussels of using crises to consolidate power, which he said has led to diminishing national sovereignty and ineffective policies. He claimed that Brussels has “hijacked our future,” pointing to migration policies and environmental regulations as causes of declining security and prosperity.
Declaring that “Europe can’t afford this any longer,” Orban called for the EU to “take back control.” His plan centers on four key areas: pursuing peace in Europe and reducing tensions with Russia, ending centralized financial control by Brussels, restoring free speech and Christian values, and enforcing stricter immigration policies.
On the conflict in Ukraine, Orban criticized the idea of Ukraine joining the EU and expressed opposition to continued financial and military support for the war. “We don’t want our money poured into someone else’s war,” he said. He warned that expanding defense efforts could lead to an arms race with Russia and drain public funds that could otherwise be spent on peaceful objectives.
Orban advocated for the EU to shift focus toward facilitating peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, praising former U.S. President Donald Trump for his efforts toward ending the war. He urged the EU to begin arms control discussions with Russia to avoid fueling the defense industry at the expense of European taxpayers.
He concluded by recalling the original purpose of the EU — to create a safe and advanced continent — and accused Brussels of betraying that vision by using the Ukraine conflict to demand more financial and political control from member nations.
