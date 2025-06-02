Infinigate And Keepnet Announce European Partnership

MENAFN - Pressat) Infinigate will be the leading distributor for Keepnet's human risk management solution across Europe. Infinigate and Keepnet's partnership to enable European channel partners to meet the rising demand for human risk mitigation, in the face of the rising threat of social engineering.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland – 2 June 2025 – The Infinigate Grou , the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud and Network Infrastructure, and Keepnet , an Extended Human Risk Management Platform are partnering across Europe to provide channel partners with AI-powered multi-channel phishing simulations, adaptive training, and automated phishing response - empowering organisations to build a strong security culture and eliminate employee-driven threats, insider risks, and social engineering across and beyond their organisations.

Human errors dominate our digital vulnerabilities, causing 95% of security breaches . Threat actors are constantly developing new and increasingly sophisticated attack vectors; as an example, voice phishing, or vishing, poses a significant social engineering threat to organisations of all sizes. As part of the 2024 Vishing Response Report, Keepnet found that 70% of businesses are susceptible to voice phishing and sharing sensitive information during simulated attacks.

Keepnet's Extended Human Risk Management (xHRM) platform empowers organisations to build a security culture with AI-driven phishing simulations, adaptive training, and automated phishing response, helping to eliminate employee-linked threats, insider risks, and social engineering across your organisation and beyond.

Ozan Ucar, CEO of Keepnet, commented:“We are excited about partnering with Infinigate to scale across Europe; their expertise, experience and reach make them the ideal channel partner to further our growth. We value their proactivity and our shared philosophy, built on human and technology elements working together in synergy.”

As an important element of the partnership Infinigate and Keepnet will offer Managed Services, to provide additional value, delivering flexibility and expertise as part of the package.

“Keepnet is an important addition to the Infinigate cybersecurity portfolio, offering Human Risk Management (HRM) at Pan European level, through an innovative and very relevant platform against one the most active threats in our world, linked to social engineering. Being a channel-only vendor, our channel partners stand to benefit from Keepnet's strong commitment, as well as from a solution that is in great demand”, Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer at the Infinigate Group, said.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ. Relying on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions, Infinigate sparks growth for vendor and channel partners.

For additional information please visit

About Keepnet

Keepnet is an Extended Human Risk Management Platform that addresses the human aspect of security threats, using AI to combine behavior-based training and phishing simulations across various communication channels (email, voice, SMS, QR and MFA). This approach educates employees to effectively identify and respond to threats. Our solutions significantly decrease high-risk behaviors by up to 90%, enable SOC teams to analyze phishing threats 168 times faster, and respond 48 times quicker. Features are fully automated, which enhances FTE utilization, optimizing team efficiency.

Keepnet supports SMEs to large enterprises and thousands of customers through our MSP/MSSPs, Keepnet is a leader in preventing social engineering threats through innovative security solutions.