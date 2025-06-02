Delhi Traffic Alert! IP Marg, ITO, Vikas Marg, MGM IP Flyover - Key Routes Closed Today Time, More Details Here
Important commutation routes will be affected due to the restrictions, including both carriageways and service roads near IP Marg, ITO crossing, Vikas Marg, MGM IP flyover, DDU Marg and BSZ Marg from W Point to A Point up to Delhi Gate.Delhi traffic restrictions time
Traffic restrictions will be effective from 10:30 am and will be lifted after 12:30 pm.
In a post on X Delhi Traffic police stated,“On 02.06.25, Due to exigencies, traffic restrictions & diversions will be in place in both the carriageways and service roads around IP Marg , ITO crossing, Vikas Marg, MGM IP flyover, DDU Marg & BSZ Marg from W point to A Point upto Delhi Gate. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 10.30 AM to 12:30 PM and use alternative roads for a hassle-free journey.”
Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes and park only in designated areas. The advisory adds,“Parking will only be allowed in designated areas.”
