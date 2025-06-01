Filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran Passes Away In Chennai Due To Cardiac Arrest
He was reportedly on his way back from Madurai after narrating a new script to a producer when he experienced severe chest pain. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors were unable to resuscitate him.
Sugumaran began his film career as an assistant to legendary director Balu Mahendra between 1999 and 2000. He later made a mark with 'Madha Yaanai Kootam', a gritty rural drama lauded for its raw storytelling and social commentary. His most recent directorial venture was 'Raavana Kottam', starring Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in the lead role.
Paying tribute to the late director, Shanthnu took to the social media platform X and wrote:“#Rip dearest brother. I've learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment. Gone too soon. You will be missed. #RIPVikramSugumaran”.
Vikram Sugumaran had been working on a new project titled 'Therum Porum'.
During a recent media interaction, the filmmaker revealed that he faced betrayal from certain individuals in the industry. However, he chose not to name anyone, stating that he lacked solid evidence to support his claims.
The director's sudden passing has triggered an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans and members of the Tamil film fraternity expressing their shock and sorrow.
Many have described him as a filmmaker with strong conviction and a voice that brought authenticity to rural narratives.
Sources close to the director revealed that he had narrated a script to a producer in Madurai and was set to return to Chennai by bus when the incident occurred. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be revived.
Vikram Sugumaran is survived by his wife and children, residing in Chennai. His passing marks a significant loss to Tamil cinema, particularly to the genre of socially rooted storytelling that he championed.
