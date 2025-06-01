Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian Pres. Affirms Commitment To Working With Kuwait For Mutual Development


2025-06-01 07:05:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, June 1 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa affirmed on Sunday his country's commitment to working with Kuwait towards achieving mutual development goals, and strengthening cooperation and Arab solidarity.
This came in from a letter of thanks from President Al-Sharaa to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, following his official visit to Kuwait.
The visit embodies the mutual commitment to enhancing cooperation between Kuwait and Syria and reaffirming Arab unity in the face of challenges facing the region, as well as a step towards consolidating bilateral relations, as published by the Syrian News Agency.
"I leave Kuwait carrying feelings of appreciation and love for this country, which has remained a strong supporter for Arab issues, notably supporting the Syrian people in their journey towards stability and reconstruction," Al-Sharaa added.
The President expressed his thanks to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, and affirmed that Syria will remain open to its Arab brethren and is keen to strengthen cooperation.
This afternoon, President Al-Sharaa and the accompanying delegation left Kuwait following an official visit, during which he held talks with His Highness the Amir. (end)
