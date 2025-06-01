Demolition Drive Launched In Gujarat's Jamnagar
The development plan deduction and demolition work began on Saturday and it continued on Sunday, targeting encroachments along the 3.5-km stretch.
Despite fierce resistance, the civic body remained firm, initiating action against 111 properties on the first day alone.
The drive continued on Sunday without disruption for the second consecutive day.
Heavy machinery and a team of over 150 municipal workers, assisted by more than 100 police personnel, including female officers, remained deployed under the supervision of City B Division's Police Inspector P.P. Jha.
The process began at 8 a.m. on Sunday and continued peacefully throughout the day.
In total, 331 property owners along the stretch from Swaminarayan Nagar to Nawagam Ghed had received final notices from the JMC ahead of the demolition.
While the first day saw confrontations, including loud protests and protests, authorities maintained strict control.
On May 31, 10 individuals, including Congress Councillor Rachna Nandaniya and two women, were detained for attempting to obstruct the demolition.
All detainees were presented before the city mamlatdar later on Sunday evening and were granted bail under the condition that they would not interfere in the ongoing proceedings.
Despite the initial tensions, Sunday's operations proceeded smoothly, with more than 100 additional properties marked for clearance.
The JMC has said that the road-widening initiative is a crucial part of the city's long-term urban infrastructure development plan.
Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, the municipal corporation has been carrying out a large-scale demolition drive across various parts of the city to clear illegal encroachments and implement pending development plans.
Areas such as Narol, Vatva, Chandlodia, and parts of the old city have seen intensified activity, with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation targeting unauthorised structures that have long obstructed road widening, drainage upgrades, and other civic infrastructure projects.
The demolition drive, which began earlier this month, has led to the removal of hundreds of makeshift shops, illegal extensions of residential and commercial properties, and encroached pavements.
In several cases, prior notices were issued to occupants, with the civic body emphasising that the demolitions are part of planned urban development under the town planning schemes and Smart City Mission.
