403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deliveroo Qatar Supports Eid Al-Adha Giving Campaign In Collaboration With Qatar Red Crescent
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) This Eid Al Adha, Deliveroo and Qatar Red Crescent have made it easier than ever for users to give back. Customers can now donate Adahi (sacrificial meat) shares or meals directly through the Deliveroo app, helping support families most in need in a fast, secure, and meaningful way.
“We're proud to join forces once again with Qatar Red Crescent to turn compassion into action,” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager at Deliveroo Qatar & Kuwait.“The campaign is part of Deliveroo's global Full Life platform-an ongoing effort to tackle food insecurity and support communities in need.. With the new in-app donation feature, customers can now take part in the spirit of Eid by sharing food with those in need, right from their phones.
Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Al-beshri, Assistant QRCS Secretary General for Communication and Resource Development, added:
“This collaboration with Deliveroo enables broader participation in charitable giving by removing traditional barriers. We're grateful for Deliveroo's ongoing support in expanding the reach and impact of our humanitarian programs.”
The donation option will go live in the Deliveroo app starting the first week of June. The initiative underscores both organizations' shared commitment to making generosity more accessible and impactful.
About Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS):
Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is Qatar's first humanitarian and volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.
“We're proud to join forces once again with Qatar Red Crescent to turn compassion into action,” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager at Deliveroo Qatar & Kuwait.“The campaign is part of Deliveroo's global Full Life platform-an ongoing effort to tackle food insecurity and support communities in need.. With the new in-app donation feature, customers can now take part in the spirit of Eid by sharing food with those in need, right from their phones.
Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Al-beshri, Assistant QRCS Secretary General for Communication and Resource Development, added:
“This collaboration with Deliveroo enables broader participation in charitable giving by removing traditional barriers. We're grateful for Deliveroo's ongoing support in expanding the reach and impact of our humanitarian programs.”
The donation option will go live in the Deliveroo app starting the first week of June. The initiative underscores both organizations' shared commitment to making generosity more accessible and impactful.
About Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS):
Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is Qatar's first humanitarian and volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment