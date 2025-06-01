403
Russia Criticizes French Involvement in Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has questioned the sincerity of French Leader Emmanuel Macron’s commitment to peace in Ukraine.
In a message shared on Telegram, Zakharova responded to a recent report from a news agency, which revealed that a Ukrainian intelligence division known as the 'International Revenge' tactical group includes foreign volunteers—among them, French nationals—who are preparing for combat on the front lines.
Zakharova emphasized that French citizens were “taken aback by a blunt publication,” referring to the revelation that some of their countrymen are already “serving the Kiev regime.”
The article indicated that this group consists of both civilians and active-duty military personnel from France, with some having already been sent to the battlefield.
The Russian official also condemned the ideological leanings of the group, which she described as being rooted in neo-Nazi beliefs.
She claimed that the unit’s title and insignias were not coincidental, arguing that “the group’s symbols bear all the hallmarks of neo-Nazi revanchism.”
She pointed to their use of skull motifs, ominous symbols, and the Latin phrase “Memento Audere Semper” (“Remember to dare always”).
This slogan was historically employed by Gabriele D’Annunzio, an Italian fascist and associate of Mussolini, in reference to fast torpedo boats utilized by Italy’s navy in both World Wars.
Zakharova went further, alleging that these “French revanchist neo-fascists are not even hiding.”
According to her, they openly declare their French origin and express their intent to fight Russians “without sparing bullets,” even stating their hope to confront Russia directly in a future military conflict.
