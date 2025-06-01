Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Unveils 2B Investment in Weapons Factory

2025-06-01 08:33:54
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is set to inject $2 billion into the establishment of new weapons manufacturing plants as part of an extensive military buildup, announced by Defense Secretary John Healey.

This initiative precedes the government's upcoming Strategic Defense Review, scheduled for release on Monday. The comprehensive plan aims to create at least six new factories dedicated to munitions and explosives production and secure over 7,000 long-range weapons produced domestically, such as drones and missiles. Additionally, Healey committed to increasing defense expenditure to 3% of GDP by the year 2034.

Reflecting on recent global events, Healey stated on Saturday, “The hard-fought lessons from [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine show a military is only as strong as the industry that stands behind it.” He added, “We are strengthening the UK’s industrial base to better deter our adversaries and make the UK secure at home and strong abroad.”

The ongoing war in Ukraine has exposed critical deficiencies in Western arms supply chains. According to a news agency, high-ranking British military officials have been raising alarms about shrinking stockpiles for several months.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have criticized the announcement's timing, highlighting that weapons procurement efforts have been sluggish throughout the past year.

