Drugs Valued At Rs 19 Crore Seized In Manipur, Woman Among 6 Held

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 3 (IANS) Huge quantities of drugs, valued at Rs 19 crore, were seized in Manipur and six drug peddlers, including a woman, arrested by security forces during the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

A police official said that 5.74 kg of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and brown sugar, contained in 24 soap cases with a total value of Rs 19 crore, were seized from three districts -- Thoubal, Churachandpur, and Tengnoupal.

According to the official, two drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested from the Lilong Hangamthabi areas in Thoubal district and 2.357 kg Methamphetamine tablets, cash amounting to Rs 2.04 lakh, six mobile phones, multiple IDs -- Aadhaar, Voter ID, and PAN as well as ATM cards, a walkie-talkie set with a charger and jewellery items including a jantra, a ring, and earrings were recovered from their possession.

In another incident, the security forces arrested two drug smugglers from the Tengnoupal Naka check post in Tengnoupal district, which shares an unfenced border with Myanmar.

From their possession, 3.387 kg of Methamphetamine tablets and a car were recovered.

In the third incident, security forces arrested two drug smugglers from Singhat in Churachandpur district. Following their disclosure, 24 soap cases containing huge quantities of brown sugar were recovered from different locations in the district.

Meanwhile, two drug peddlers from Churachandpur district were arrested by the Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) at Amingaon area on the outskirts of Guwahati city and from their possession, 910 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 7.2 crore, was recovered.

Police officials said that all the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar, and from Manipur, the drug peddlers ferried them to other northeastern and other states and abroad, including Bangladesh.

Manipur has a 398 km unfenced border with Myanmar, the main source of drug smuggling into India and other countries. Various drugs, especially highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and different types of contraband, including exotic animals, are often illegally traded through six districts in Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip -- which share unfenced borders of 510 km with Myanmar.

From Mizoram, these drugs are also ferried to other parts of the country and abroad, including Bangladesh.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma last week said that drug abuse remains the biggest threat to the state. He had said that the state lies within close proximity to the 'Golden Triangle', a region notorious for drug trafficking.

Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga, on Monday, launched the special campaign as well as an intensive operation to prevent the illegal trade of drugs and their menaces. Inspector General of Police, H. Ramthlengliana, said that the special campaign as well as intensive operation would continue till December 31.