Tragic Bus Crash in Nigeria Claims Twenty-One Athletes’ Lives
(MENAFN) At least 21 individuals lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries when a bus transporting athletes back from Nigeria's recently held National Sports Festival collided on a bustling expressway in the country’s northern region, according to traffic police officials.
Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Federal Road Safety Corps’ national spokesperson, confirmed in a late Saturday statement that the vehicle, carrying Kano State’s athletes who had participated in the 2025 National Sports Festival, crashed on the Kaduna-Kano expressway Saturday afternoon.
Traveling at a high velocity, the bus swerved off the highway and collided with a nearby thicket. Authorities attribute the catastrophic accident to "fatigue and excessive speed."
The traffic police issued a warning to fleet managers, urging them to remind their drivers about the dangers of tiredness and speeding, especially during low-visibility conditions. They also emphasized the critical need for strict adherence to road safety rules and increased driver alertness.
President Bola Tinubu described the event as "a devastating blow to the nation," adding, "This tragedy casts a shadow over the National Sports Festival, a celebration of unity, talent, and excellence."
Road accidents causing significant casualties are unfortunately common in Nigeria, frequently linked to overloaded vehicles, poor road infrastructure, and reckless driving habits.
