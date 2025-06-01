Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
More than 100 Ukrainian drones stopped above Russia

More than 100 Ukrainian drones stopped above Russia


2025-06-01 07:55:10
(MENAFN) Russian air defense systems intercepted 112 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to a statement released Friday by the Russian Defense Ministry. The drones were brought down across 13 different regions of the country.

The highest number—24 drones—was intercepted over the Moscow Region, followed by 22 over Crimea. Other affected areas included Tula (18 drones) and Kursk (11 drones), while Orel, Bryansk, Ryazan, Kaluga, Belgorod, Ivanovo, Vladimir, Voronezh, and Lipetsk also reported drone incursions.

The surge in drone activity forced airports in Moscow and other regions to temporarily suspend flights, resulting in significant delays.

In Lipetsk Region, drone debris landed on an industrial facility in Yelets, causing minor injuries to eight people, according to Governor Igor Artamonov. In a separate incident, fragments from another drone struck the roof of a residential building, damaging 20 apartments, though no injuries were reported.

This incident comes amid a sharp increase in Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory. On Thursday, the Defense Ministry stated that 485 drones had been intercepted since Tuesday. Moscow officials also confirmed dozens of drones have been shot down near the capital in recent days.

The increase in aerial attacks follows a similar surge earlier in May, ahead of Russia’s 80th Victory Day celebrations, which marked the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

MENAFN01062025000045015687ID1109621600

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search