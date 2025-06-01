403
More than 100 Ukrainian drones stopped above Russia
(MENAFN) Russian air defense systems intercepted 112 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to a statement released Friday by the Russian Defense Ministry. The drones were brought down across 13 different regions of the country.
The highest number—24 drones—was intercepted over the Moscow Region, followed by 22 over Crimea. Other affected areas included Tula (18 drones) and Kursk (11 drones), while Orel, Bryansk, Ryazan, Kaluga, Belgorod, Ivanovo, Vladimir, Voronezh, and Lipetsk also reported drone incursions.
The surge in drone activity forced airports in Moscow and other regions to temporarily suspend flights, resulting in significant delays.
In Lipetsk Region, drone debris landed on an industrial facility in Yelets, causing minor injuries to eight people, according to Governor Igor Artamonov. In a separate incident, fragments from another drone struck the roof of a residential building, damaging 20 apartments, though no injuries were reported.
This incident comes amid a sharp increase in Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory. On Thursday, the Defense Ministry stated that 485 drones had been intercepted since Tuesday. Moscow officials also confirmed dozens of drones have been shot down near the capital in recent days.
The increase in aerial attacks follows a similar surge earlier in May, ahead of Russia’s 80th Victory Day celebrations, which marked the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
