403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tensions Between Zelensky, Klitschko Intensify
(MENAFN) A deepening rift between Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky and Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has intensified into what the media described as a “war.”
The British publication reported on Friday that Zelensky has “forced” Klitschko — a former heavyweight boxing champion and rumored presidential hopeful — into a “political clinch.”
According to the report, Zelensky has steadily stripped authority from the capital's local administration, taking control of its military operations early in the conflict.
Further complicating the situation, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency has apprehended seven individuals within Klitschko’s circle, with three others currently under inquiry, the media stated.
In retaliation, Klitschko has accused the presidential office of undermining the city council’s functionality.
He claims that “raids, interrogations, and threats of fabricated criminal cases” have disrupted operations, blocking his team from securing the quorum required to enact decisions.
“This is a purge of democratic principles and institutions under the guise of war,” he was quoted as saying. “I said once that it smells of authoritarianism in our country. Now it stinks.”
According to the article, the conflict has evolved into a personal vendetta as well as a political clash. Tensions escalated further after Klitschko voiced disapproval of Zelensky’s approach to peace talks, prompting the president to launch personal criticisms in response.
The mayor has also denounced Zelensky for allegedly exceeding his constitutional mandate, echoing public concerns over democratic backsliding.
Despite Zelensky’s presidential term having officially ended in May of the previous year, he has postponed elections multiple times under the justification of martial law.
Klitschko contends that the president is not only consolidating power in Kiev but also diminishing authority from mayors across Ukraine.
However, he suggests that Zelensky’s widespread popularity and high profile offer him a layer of political immunity.
The British publication reported on Friday that Zelensky has “forced” Klitschko — a former heavyweight boxing champion and rumored presidential hopeful — into a “political clinch.”
According to the report, Zelensky has steadily stripped authority from the capital's local administration, taking control of its military operations early in the conflict.
Further complicating the situation, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency has apprehended seven individuals within Klitschko’s circle, with three others currently under inquiry, the media stated.
In retaliation, Klitschko has accused the presidential office of undermining the city council’s functionality.
He claims that “raids, interrogations, and threats of fabricated criminal cases” have disrupted operations, blocking his team from securing the quorum required to enact decisions.
“This is a purge of democratic principles and institutions under the guise of war,” he was quoted as saying. “I said once that it smells of authoritarianism in our country. Now it stinks.”
According to the article, the conflict has evolved into a personal vendetta as well as a political clash. Tensions escalated further after Klitschko voiced disapproval of Zelensky’s approach to peace talks, prompting the president to launch personal criticisms in response.
The mayor has also denounced Zelensky for allegedly exceeding his constitutional mandate, echoing public concerns over democratic backsliding.
Despite Zelensky’s presidential term having officially ended in May of the previous year, he has postponed elections multiple times under the justification of martial law.
Klitschko contends that the president is not only consolidating power in Kiev but also diminishing authority from mayors across Ukraine.
However, he suggests that Zelensky’s widespread popularity and high profile offer him a layer of political immunity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment