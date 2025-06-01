Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tensions Between Zelensky, Klitschko Intensify

Tensions Between Zelensky, Klitschko Intensify


2025-06-01 07:31:29
(MENAFN) A deepening rift between Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky and Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has intensified into what the media described as a “war.”

The British publication reported on Friday that Zelensky has “forced” Klitschko — a former heavyweight boxing champion and rumored presidential hopeful — into a “political clinch.”

According to the report, Zelensky has steadily stripped authority from the capital's local administration, taking control of its military operations early in the conflict.

Further complicating the situation, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency has apprehended seven individuals within Klitschko’s circle, with three others currently under inquiry, the media stated.

In retaliation, Klitschko has accused the presidential office of undermining the city council’s functionality.

He claims that “raids, interrogations, and threats of fabricated criminal cases” have disrupted operations, blocking his team from securing the quorum required to enact decisions.

“This is a purge of democratic principles and institutions under the guise of war,” he was quoted as saying. “I said once that it smells of authoritarianism in our country. Now it stinks.”

According to the article, the conflict has evolved into a personal vendetta as well as a political clash. Tensions escalated further after Klitschko voiced disapproval of Zelensky’s approach to peace talks, prompting the president to launch personal criticisms in response.

The mayor has also denounced Zelensky for allegedly exceeding his constitutional mandate, echoing public concerns over democratic backsliding.

Despite Zelensky’s presidential term having officially ended in May of the previous year, he has postponed elections multiple times under the justification of martial law.

Klitschko contends that the president is not only consolidating power in Kiev but also diminishing authority from mayors across Ukraine.

However, he suggests that Zelensky’s widespread popularity and high profile offer him a layer of political immunity.

