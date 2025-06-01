Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Senegalese Amb. To Mark End Of Tenure


2025-06-01 07:08:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received on Sunday the Ambassador of Senegal to the country, Ibrahim Seck, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. (end)
